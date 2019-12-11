 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Gapes In Awe At His Own Six-Hitting Ability - Watch

Updated: 11 December 2019 22:20 IST

Virat Kohli completed his 24th T20I fifty in 21 deliveries and finished on an unbeaten 70 off 29 with four fours and seven sixes.

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Gapes In Awe At His Own Six-Hitting Ability - Watch
Virat Kohli's knock that came at a strike rate of 241.38 was brutal and exquisite in equal measure. © Screengrab: Hotstar

Virat Kohli, who recorded his career-best score of 94 not out in Hyderabad, delivered another merciless onslaught of fours and sixes during the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) between India and the West Indies in Mumbai on Wednesday. Virat Kohli completed his 24th T20I fifty in 21 deliveries and finished on an unbeaten 70 off 29 with four fours and seven sixes. Kohli's knock that came at a strike rate of 241.38 was brutal and exquisite in equal measure. Kohli, who imitated Kesrick Williams' "notebook" celebration after hitting him for a six in Hyderabad, was once again pumped up while facing the bowler. In the 18th over of India's innings, Williams erred in length and Kohli had a few words for the bowler after sending the ball into the crowd. Moreover, Kohli enjoyed watching the ball sail all the way after making contact.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and skipper Kohli hit 16 sixes in total as India posted 240/3 after being put in to bat.

Rohit Sharma (71) and KL Rahul (91) put on 135 runs for the opening wicket to lay the platform for India's imposing total.

After Rohit Sharma's fall, Kohli joined the party to flay the West Indies attack.

Rohit Sharma became the first Indian batsman to hit over 400 international sixes with his first of five strikes over the fence. 

West Indies' Chris Gayle leads the sixes show with 534 across all three formats.

Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most sixes in international cricket in 2019. He tops the charts with 67 sixes and counting.

Rohit held the record for most sixes in 2017 and 2018 as well with 65 and 74, respectively.

The T20I series will be followed by a three-match One-day International series.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli India vs West Indies 2019/20 Cricket India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli delivered another merciless onslaught of fours and sixes
  • Virat Kohli completed his 24th T20I fifty in 21 deliveries
  • Kohli enjoyed watching the ball sail all the way after making contact
Related Articles
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat West Indies By 67 Runs To Clinch Series 2-1
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat West Indies By 67 Runs To Clinch Series 2-1
Virat Kohli Expresses "Gratitude", Anushka Sharma Defines Love On Wedding Anniversary
Virat Kohli Expresses "Gratitude", Anushka Sharma Defines Love On Wedding Anniversary
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary
India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma Wants To Focus On The Present, Not Looking At T20 World Cup
India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma Wants To Focus On The Present, Not Looking At T20 World Cup
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: India Look For Answers After Crushing Loss, Secure Series Win
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: India Look For Answers After Crushing Loss, Secure Series Win
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 04 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.