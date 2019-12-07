 
Virat Kohli Talks About Mimicking Kesrick Williams' "Notebook" Send-Off

Updated: 07 December 2019 00:32 IST

Virat Kohli imitated Kesrick Williams' "notebook" celebration after hitting him for a six.

Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 94 off 50 balls as India beat the West Indies by six wickets. © AFP

Virat Kohli recorded his career-best score of 94 not out in the shortest format of the game on Friday but it was his mimicry of Kesrick Williams' "notebook" send-off that hogged the limelight. Virat Kohli powered India to a six-wicket win after chasing down 208 against the West Indies in the opening Twenty20 International in Hyderabad. However, the highlight of his 50-ball knock was when Kohli imitated Kesrick Williams' "notebook" celebration after hitting the bowler for for a six in the 16th over of the chase. It was being believed that Kohli had copied Williams' CPL send-off to Chadwick Walton but the man of the match made it clear that it was more of a revenge.

"It's not the CPL (about Williams' celebration), it happened to me in Jamaica when he got me out. So I thought I'll tick a few in the notebook as well, but all good. There were a few words, but smiles at the end. That's what you want to see. Good competitive cricket but in the end shake hands and give a hi-fi. That's what cricket is all about. Play it hard but have respect for opponents," Kohli said in the post-match conference.

Kohli also said that he is an "all-format player" after smashing six fours and six sixes.

"The aim is not to play slam-bang cricket. One of Rohit (Sharma) or I have to play long in this team," Kohli said.

"That's the role I play in every team I play in. Basic fundamental is that I don't want to change my game too much for T20s. I'm an all-format player. I just want to score runs every game," Kohli added.

Virat Kohli put on a key 100-run second-wicket stand with KL Rahul, who made 62, as the hosts reached their target of 208 in 18.4 overs to lead the three-match series 1-0. 

The second match will be played in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Advertisement

