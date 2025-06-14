South Africa are in command heading into Day 4 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against defending champions Australia at Lord's. Chasing 282 for the win, the Proteas reached 213/2 at Stumps on Day 3, thanks Aiden Markram's century and an unbeaten half-century by captain Temba Bavuma. Markram and Bavuma's unbeaten 143-run stand puts South Africa in pole position with just 69 runs needed and eight wickets in hand. The English soil has witnessed two different WTC champions, with New Zealand and Australia lifting the title in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

India were on the losing side in both of those finals, while South Africa could become the third different team to lift the title if they get the job done on Day 4.

According to a report by Telegraph UK, the WTC final is unlikely to be shifted out of England, despite calls from former India captain Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins, who led Australia to the title in 2023.

As per the report, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has told the England Cricket Board (ECB) of their intention to host the summit clash in England for the next three windows.

"English cricket is close to agreeing to host the next three World Test Championship finals despite an attempt from India to stage the show-piece event. The World Test Championship (WTC) began in 2019 and has run three two-year cycles, all of which concluded with a final in England in June," the report said.

The BCCI, in past, have expressed its desire to stage the summit clash in India. While the ICC stakeholders have held discussions over the same, England will get the seal of approval for the next three editions (2027, 2029 and 2031).

The development is likely to be confirmed at ICC's Annual Conference in Singapore in July.

"It is expected that the decision will be rubber-stamped at the ICC's Annual Conference in Singapore next month, but the ECB are expected to begin planning the 2027 edition of the WTC final promptly after the current one, between Australia and South Africa, ends," the report added.

Despite hosting the first three finals, England have failed to reach the WTC even once.