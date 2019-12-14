Following a hard-fought win in the Twenty20 International (T20I) T20I series, India will look to begin the One-Day International (ODI) series on a dominating note against the West Indies at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. It will also be a chance for India to record their 10th consecutive bilateral ODI series win over the West Indies. However, India and the West Indies are level in the head-to-head record with 62 wins each from 130 matches, which includes two tied matches and three no results.

India batsmen will look to exploit the home conditions and make the most of it against the Caribbean outfit. Mayank Agarwal, who has replaced injured Shikhar Dhawan in the ODI squad, will look to make a statement in this format after his successful run in the Tests.

Shreyas Iyer will look to provide the side with stability while batting at No.4 while wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant will look to improve on his recent performances.

The fast bowling department suffered a big blow after Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out of the series with groin injury. The focus will be on his replacement Shardul Thakul, who has represented India in five ODIs, and has been economical in the format.

Mohammed Shami, who has upped his game in the shorter formats, will spearhead India's fast bowling department with Deepak Chahar most likely to share the new ball with him.

The West Indies batting under the likes of captain Kieron Pollard, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Brandon King will look to withstand the formidable Indian bowling. The visitors' bowling will also be tested against some of the finest batsmen in world cricket.

Squad:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Khary Pierre, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Match starts at 1.30 pm