India vs West Indies Live Streaming 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

After registering wins in the Tests and the One-day International (ODI) series against the Windies, India will look to continue with the winning momentum when they face the visitors in the first match of the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series on Sunday. In the absence of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni , stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma will have a difficult task at hand as the team will be up against the reigning T20I champions. The Windies, boosted by the return of T20 stars like Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell will be led Carlos Brathwaite.

When is India vs West Indies 1st T20I?

The India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match is on November 4, 2018.

Where will the India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time does India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match begin?

The India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match will begin at 19:00 IST.

Which TV channels will telecast India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match?

The India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online Live streaming of India vs West Indies 1st T20I?

The India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

