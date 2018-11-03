 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs West Indies Live Streaming 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 03 November 2018 15:33 IST

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the upcoming T20I series against the Windies.

India vs West Indies Live Streaming 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India, earlier won the Test and the ODI series against the Windies. © Twitter

After registering wins in the Tests and the One-day International (ODI) series against the Windies, India will look to continue with the winning momentum when they face the visitors in the first match of the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series on Sunday. In the absence of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma will have a difficult task at hand as the team will be up against the reigning T20I champions. The Windies, boosted by the return of T20 stars like Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell will be led Carlos Brathwaite.

When is India vs West Indies 1st T20I?

The India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match is on November 4, 2018.

Where will the India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time does India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match begin?

The India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match will begin at 19:00 IST.

Which TV channels will telecast India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match?

The India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online Live streaming of India vs West Indies 1st T20I?

The India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)
 

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Rohit Sharma MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Carlos Brathwaite Kieron Pollard Eden Gardens India vs West Indies 2018 India vs West Indies, 1st T20I Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni will not feature in the T20I series
  • Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team
  • Carlos Brathwaite will lead the Windies team the 3-match series
Related Articles
1st T20I Preview: India Aim To Continue Winning Momentum Against Windies In Shortest Format
1st T20I Preview: India Aim To Continue Winning Momentum Against Windies In Shortest Format
Rohit Sharma-Led Team India Arrives In Kolkata For T20I Series
Rohit Sharma-Led Team India Arrives In Kolkata For T20I Series
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Retain One-Two Rankings On ICC ODI List
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Retain One-Two Rankings On ICC ODI List
India Beat Windies By 9 Wickets For Sixth Straight Series Win At Home
India Beat Windies By 9 Wickets For Sixth Straight Series Win At Home
Rohit Sharma Becomes The 2nd Highest Run-Getter In ODIs In 2018
Rohit Sharma Becomes The 2nd Highest Run-Getter In ODIs In 2018
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 19 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.