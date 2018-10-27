Fans Vent Fury After MS Dhoni Is Left Out Of India Squad For Windies, Australia T20Is

The BCCI on Friday night announced the India squad for the Twenty20 international series against the Windies (home) and Australia (away) with skipper Virat Kohli being rested for three matches against the Caribbean outfit. But there was another big name missing from the list -- MS Dhoni . Dhoni was excluded from both the T20I squads with youngster Rishabh Pant set to don the gloves. Chief selector MSK Prasad quickly moved to dispel talk of Dhoni's retirement, assuring fans that this was not the end for the former India captain in T20Is.

The news of Dhoni's exclusion soon went viral on social media and fans came in their numbers to express their displeasure at the decision.

No use to watch Ind vs Australia match. No Dhoni. If Dhoni is not there then no indian cricket. — Ravinaa Aggarwaal (@RaveenaAgarwaal) October 26, 2018

Being an indian i say Rip to @BCCI — shreedhar Mahi Tambole (@shreedhar9656) October 27, 2018

Shame on @BCCI for not selecting MS he's legend — sultan love (@sultan_love) October 26, 2018

So No Dhoni in these matches.

Dear BCCI, I have seen many selfish decisions, but this 1 has topped it!

Dk, Pant in place of Dhoni? Lets see how will they perform.



Just a free suggestion, Exclude Dhoni from WC19 too, and if u have capability, show passing even the league stages — Aparna (@Aparna10__) October 26, 2018

After bcci announced t20i team against Australia, meanwhile my thoughts for bcci selectors committee..#dhoni #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/lvV5kyYtyD — Trustmeiamaliar (@Imritik_) October 26, 2018

Today I am dead as Fan of Indian cricket team!!!#Dhoni pic.twitter.com/k5raAIfjIN — Ali Asgar Lakhani (@AliAsgar_42) October 26, 2018

With the next T20 World Cup in 2020 in Australia, former players and cricket pundits felt that this could be the end of the road for Dhoni in T20Is.

No Dhoni in T20s means WC 2019 is the last world cup for the legend. The call is loud and clear. Hope he wins it and celebrates at the Lords balcony. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 26, 2018

The big news is obviously the absence of MS Dhoni from the T20 squad. The next World T20 isn't till 2020 so this is an acknowledgement that someone else will be behind the stumps there. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2018

Even the Indian T20i team for #AusvInd announced. 17 members. Big NEWS is that Dhoni is NOT in that team too. Might not see Dhoni in India colours for the T20 format again... #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 26, 2018

However, MSK Prasad made it a point to say that the selectors are looking at back-up options behind the stumps.

"Dhoni is not going to play the 6 T20Is because we're looking at the second keeper slot. It is not the end of Dhoni in T20Is," said chief selector MSK Prasad.

India have played a total of 104 T20I matches since the format's debut in 2006 and Dhoni has been part of 93 of those matches. Dhoni, who led India to the T20 World Cup title in 2007, has scored 1,487 T20I runs at an average of 37.17 and a strike-rate of 127.90.

Dhoni has hit two half-centuries and also has 54 catches and 33 stumpings to his name in T20 international cricket.