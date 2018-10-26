Virat Kohli Rested For T20I Series Against The Windies, Will Return For Australia tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday rested skipper Virat Kohli for the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against the Windies, starting from November 4 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The 29-year-old Virat Kohli will return to lead the team in the Test and T20I series against Australia. Team India will begin their away tour to Australia with the first of three-match T20I series which is slated to take place on November 21 at the Gabba in Brisbane. The visitors will then clash with Australia in four Tests and three match ODI series.

Meanwhile, Kedar Jadhav was included for the fourth and fifth One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against the Windies.

Team for three T20I match series against Windies:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem

Team for Four Test match series against Australia:

Virat Kohli (C), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Parthiv Patel, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shami, Ishant, Umesh, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Team for three T20I match series against Australia:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit (vc), Shikhar, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel