Sourav Ganguly Bats For Rohit Sharma's Inclusion In India Test Squad For Australia Series
Rohit Sharma averages 39.97 in the longest format of the game.
Rohit Sharma has not been a regular in the Test set-up for the Indian cricket team since his debut series against the Windies in 2013. The top-order batsman Rohit Sharma had notched up two back-to-back centuries in his debut but failed to maintain his consistency in the longest format of the game. In the last series which Rohit Sharma featured for India, he notched up the scores of 47, 10, 10, 11 against South Africa in overseas condition.
However, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly highlighted the fact that Rohit has matured over the years as a cricketer and the selectors should give him a slot in the Test squad against Australia.
After a 1-4 thrashing in their previous away series against England, India will begin their four-match Test series against Australia, starting December 6 at the Adelaide Oval.
"This is the time for the selectors to take Rohit along on the Australian tour for the Test series. He has matured a lot in last two years," Sourav Ganguly told India TV.
The 46-year-old also praised Rohit, who led India to the Asia Cup 2018 triumph, for his captaincy and said that he has proved his mettle.
"He has gained confidence in his game with time. In captaincy too, he has proved his mettle," Ganguly said.
Rohit averages 39.97 in the longest format of the game. He has scored 1,479 runs with the highest score of 177 in this format.
- Rohit Sharma averages 39.97 in the longest format of the game
- Rohit Sharma has not been a regular in the Test set-up
- After a 1-4 thrashing in their previous away series against England
Advertisement
Rankings
- TEST
- ODI
- T20
|Rank
|Team
|Rating
|1
|India
|116
|2
|South Africa
|106
|3
|England
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|102
|5
|Australia
|102
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Virat Kohli India
|935
|2
|Steven Smith Australia
|919
|3
|Kane Williamson New Zealand
|847
|4
|Joe Root England
|835
|5
|David Warner Australia
|812
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|James Anderson England
|899
|2
|Kagiso Rabada South Africa
|882
|3
|Vernon Philander South Africa
|826
|4
|Ravindra Jadeja India
|812
|5
|Trent Boult New Zealand
|795
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh
|420
|2
|Ravindra Jadeja India
|400
|3
|Jason Holder West Indies
|381
|4
|Vernon Philander South Africa
|370
|5
|Ravichandran Ashwin India
|342
|Rank
|Team
|Rating
|1
|England
|126
|2
|India
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|112
|4
|South Africa
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|101
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Virat Kohli
|Virat Kohli
|862
|2
|David Warner
|David Warner
|861
|3
|AB de Villiers
|AB de Villiers
|847
|4
|Joe Root
|Joe Root
|798
|5
|Kane Williamson
|Kane Williamson
|779
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Josh Hazlewood
|Josh Hazlewood
|732
|2
|Imran Tahir
|Imran Tahir
|718
|3
|Mitchell Starc
|Mitchell Starc
|701
|4
|Kagiso Rabada
|Kagiso Rabada
|685
|5
|Sunil Narine
|Sunil Narine
|683
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Shakib Al Hasan
|361
|2
|Mohammad Hafeez
|Mohammad Hafeez
|339
|3
|Mohammad Nabi
|Mohammad Nabi
|329
|4
|Angelo Mathews
|Angelo Mathews
|306
|5
|James Faulkner
|James Faulkner
|299
|Rank
|Team
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|132
|2
|India
|124
|3
|Australia
|122
|4
|England
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|116
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Aaron Finch Australia
|891
|2
|Fakhar Zaman Pakistan
|842
|3
|Lokesh Rahul India
|812
|4
|Colin Munro New Zealand
|801
|5
|Babar Azam Pakistan
|765
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Rashid Khan Afghanistan
|793
|2
|Shadab Khan Pakistan
|723
|3
|Ish Sodhi New Zealand
|700
|4
|Yuzvendra Chahal India
|685
|5
|Mitchell Santner New Zealand
|665
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Glenn Maxwell Australia
|366
|2
|Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan
|314
|3
|Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh
|310
|4
|JP Duminy South Africa
|234
|5
|Marlon Samuels West Indies
|222
Poll of the day
Advertisement