Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi lashed out at a reporter over a question surrounding the Indian Premier League (IPL) controversy involving Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). KKR released Mustafizur from their squad for IPL 2026 following directives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). While a lot has been said and written about KKR and Mustafizur, a Bangladeshi reporter, during a press conference, asked Nabi about the controversy.

Nabi, who is currently playing for Noakhali Express in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), lost his cool at the journalist, saying that he has nothing to do with the controversy.

"Iska merese kya lena dena bhai. Mera Mustafizur se kya kaam hai? Politics me kya kaam hai mera? (What do I have to do with it? How am I related to Mustafizur? I don't have anything to do with politics)," Nabi responded.

The veteran all-rounder insisted that he shouldn't have been asked about the controversy in the first place.

"I know he is a good bowler, all these things. But the way you are questioning, it's not related to me," he added.

Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Nabi silenced Bangladesh propaganda.

When questioned about Mustafizur Rahman's IPL release, Nabi lost his temper and blasted the reporter for unnecessary comments. pic.twitter.com/7GSRzdOTk1 — MuFFatLal Bohra (@arshdeep3444) January 12, 2026

The 30-year-old drew significant attention after KKR acquired him for a record Rs 9.20 crore at the December mini-auction, making him the highest-paid Bangladeshi cricketer in IPL history.

He was purchased from a starting bid of Rs 2 crore amid a fierce bidding war between the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals.

The decision to release Mustafizur was made following reports of violence against members of the Hindu community in Bangladesh in December. Additionally, critics had voiced their disapproval of Rahman's involvement in the IPL.

The 30-year-old player has claimed 65 wickets over 60 matches, maintaining an economy rate of 8.13 since his IPL debut with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. He has represented several franchises: Mumbai Indians in 2018, Rajasthan Royals in 2021, Delhi Capitals during 2022-23, and Chennai Super Kings in 2024.

He represented DC in IPL 2025 after being named as Jake Fraser-McGurk's injury replacement.

