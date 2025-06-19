Legendary England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott gave a scathing verdict on 'Bazball' ahead of the five-match Test series between India and England. It will be a huge year for the England cricket team as they will also take part in the Ashes after playing a challenging series against India. In the past few years, England have become synonymous with the 'Bazball' way of cricket which involves an aggressive brand of batting irrespective of situations. However, Boycott did not mince his words as he asked England to apply common sense and not be an 'one-trick pony' when it comes to their batting approach.

"England should beat India if they temper Bazball and use some common sense. At times their cricket has been thrilling and super enjoyable, but also reckless batting has lost them Test matches. Their only thought should be winning because it is no use telling us how good you are when the last three World Test Championship finals have been played in our country but England have not qualified for any of them. They should be embarrassed. Their aim should be to make the next WTC final," Boycott wrote.

"The new cycle starts now and somebody needs to get through to the England players that being a winner is better than being known as an entertainer. If you can win and entertain, that is a bonus. At the moment England are like a one-trick-pony. It's Bazball or Bazball and that is the way we play; take it or leave it. They don't want to change or learn from their losses. It does not seem to make any difference that so many top-class ex-England Test players keep telling them to moderate their batting. So please, get your act together, bring your best game and apply some cricket nous," he added.

The first Test match between India and England begins on Friday.