Watch: KL Rahul Brutally Trolled By Fans For Embarrassing Fielding Effort

India huffed and puffed their way to a five-wicket win against the Windies in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday night. India restricted the visitors to 109 for eight in 20 overs courtesy some brilliant bowling by Kuldeep Yadav, who took three wickets. Despite a great bowling effort by the team, the fielding was not up to the mark with KL Rahul guilty of couple of embarrassing efforts. One shocking effort in the field caught the eye of Indian fans, who took to Twitter to brutally troll the Indian batsman.

In the fourth over of the Windies innings, Shai Hope tried to flick Khaleel Ahmed off the backfoot to the leg-side for a single but managed to hit it straight to Rahul at short mid-wicket.

Hope created complete confusion but first setting off for a run and then stopping mid-way and setting off again, which resulted in Shimron Hetmyer and him being stranded at the non-striker's end.

KL Rahul had an easy job of lobbing the ball back to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik who had positioned himself. But shockingly, Rahul threw the ball over the head of Karthik. Luckily for India and Rahul, Manish Pandey was at hand and managed to take the bails off, much to the relief of Rahul.

Fans on Twitter were left fuming at Rahul's horrible throw and took out their anger at the 26-year-old by mocking him.

KL Rahul has been awful in the field today, first that pathetic throw which almost missed the chance of a run out and now this dropped high catch at the boundary. He needs to work on his fielding. #INDvWI — Tejan Gupta (@superlazymutant) November 4, 2018

KL Rahul is so much better than how he played today. That god awful throw to run Shai Hope out, a drop catch and his poor batting form just doesn't seem to end. Not the best number three option, maybe.

Hope to see him comeback strong! #INDvsWI — (@JaiinSahab) November 4, 2018

KL Rahul trying hard on field to make sure that he will get to bat today.#INDvWI — (@KrishnaKathe) November 4, 2018

#KLRahul comical throw beaten by #WestIndies batsmen comically running to same crease... what a farce ! — Arun Ratnam (@BucksRam) November 4, 2018

That throw was so bad that even they are considering the runout made by Manish Pandey not KL Rahul — Manish (@IManishh10) November 4, 2018

First an idiotic throw and now drop catch by KL Rahul and wasted 1 important review in Asia Cup. #INDvWI — Lord Voldemort (@Smart_Ladka) November 4, 2018

Horrible throw by KL Rahul, who shows absolute lack of poise. Brilliant awareness by Manish Pandey to grab the throw after it went over keeper Karthik's head. #INDvWI — avijit ghosh (@cinemawaleghosh) November 4, 2018

One of the most idiotic throw by KL Rahul. #INDvWI — Lord Voldemort (@Smart_Ladka) November 4, 2018

Somebody needs to straight KL Rahul up in the head. #INDvWIN — Manya (@CSKian716) November 4, 2018

Kl rahul only in the team because he looks like kohli from distance.#INDvWI — Saurabh Kumar (@Saurabh78446267) November 4, 2018

KL Rahul making sure that WI scores enough runs on board so that he can start up with bat.#INDvWIN — charudatt bansod (@chAAshOO) November 4, 2018

KL Rahul was the best windies player in 1st innings.. let's see if he can contribute more by getting some Indian players run out#INDvWI — Karan Singh (@KaranSingh2988) November 4, 2018

That KL Rahul throw. Karnataka ignoring Tamil Nadu nicely.



*RUNS AND HIDES* — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) November 4, 2018

During India's chase it seemed Rahul would atone for his mistakes in the field but despite getting a good start, the right-hander hit a Carlos Brathwaite short-ball straight to Darren Bravo at the square boundary to fall for 16.

Rahul's departure left India reeling at 45 for four but an unbeaten 27-run stand between Dinesh Karthik (31 not out) and Krunal Pandya (21 not out) helped India get over the line.