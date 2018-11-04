India vs West Indies, Live Score 1st T20I: India Win Toss, Opt To Field Against Windies

After registering comprehensive victories against the Windies in the Test and the One-day International (ODI) series, an upbeat India will look to continue with the winning momentum when they face the visitors in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) encounter at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. With regular skipper Virat Kohli rested for the three-match series, Rohit Sharma will lead the 15-member Indian squad. On the other hand, the Windies, boosted by the presence of T20 stars like Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard, and Andre Russell will look to clinch the T20I series after getting mauled in the other two formats. The reigning T20I champions will be led be led by Carlos Brathwaite in the shortest format of the game. ( Live Scorecard )

A major aspect of the T20I series will be the absence of MS Dhoni in the Indian dressing room. The veteran was not included in the team and youngster Rishabh Pant has been given an opportunity in place of the 37-year-old. The inclusion of Shreyas Iyer, and uncapped players Krunal Pandya and Shahbaz Nadeem in the team will also be an exciting aspect of the series.

Live Updates Between India vs West Indies 1st T20, straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata

18:30 IST: Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bat against the Windies in the first T20I in Kolkata.

18:20 IST: Krunal Pandya and Khaleel Ahmed will make their T20I debut in the first match against the Windies.

It's a proud moment for @krunalpandya24 and Khaleel Ahmed as they are all set to make their T20I debut for #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/l4Ovn8u5eC — BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2018

18:15 IST: Team news - The Windies have three debutants in their playing XI. Fabian Allen, Oshane Thomas and Khary Pierre will feature in the first T20I.

18:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the 1st T20I between India and Windies from Kolkata.

As far as the three-match T20I series is concerned, it will not be an easy task for the Rohit Sharma-led team. The Windies have particularly been good in the shortest format and will look to regain some pride in the final leg of the tour. India's last win against the West Indies came way back on March 23, 2014, in the World T20 in Bangladesh. The stats also favor the current World T20 holders who have a 5-2 record from eight exchanges from 2009-17.