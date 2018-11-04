 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs West Indies: Shai Hope And Shimron Hetmyer's Run Out Leaves Everyone In Splits

Updated: 04 November 2018 21:53 IST

Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope were involved in a comical run out in the 1st T20I match between India and the Windies.

India vs West Indies: Shai Hope And Shimron Hetmyer
Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope were involved in a comical run out. © Twitter

India are hosting the Windies for the first game of the three-match T20I series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field and the decision paid dividends with the Windies being restricted to 109/8. The Indian bowling department ran through the Windies batting order as the tourists kept losing wickets at regular intervals. However, one moment from the match that caught everybody's attention was the comical run-out involving Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope in the fourth over. As Shai Hope flicked a Khaleel Ahmed delivery towards mid-wicket and called for a run, non-striker Hetmyer hesitated soon after responding to Hope, eventually scooting back towards his end.

Hope, who had his eyes on the ball, failed to see his partner backtrack and lack of communication saw both the batsmen at the non-striker's end.

Watch the video here.

Following the run-out, fans took to Twitter to troll both the batsmen.

In the first innings of the match, Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers as he ended with figures of 3/13 in his allotted four-over quota. Krunal Pandya, the debutant, finished the match with figures of 1/15.

For the Windies, Fabian Allen top-scored with 27 off 20 balls. The next best was Keemo Paul, who remained unbeaten on 15 off 13 balls.

Last month, Pakistan's Azhar Ali was involved in one of the weirdest run-outs world cricket has seen.

Azhar Ali edged a Peter Siddle-delivery towards the third-man region. Azhar Ali and his partner, Asad Shafiq, were chatting in the middle of the pitch, without realising that the ball hadn't reached the boundary.

Mitchell Starc was smart enough to throw the ball to wicketkeeper Tim Paine, who quickly whipped off the bails, much to the shock of Azhar Ali.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Shimron Hetmyer Shai Hope India vs West Indies 2018 India vs West Indies, 1st T20I Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The run out incident happened in the fourth over of the Windies's innings
  • Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope were involved in a comical run out
  • India beat the Windies in the 1st T20I by five wickets
Related Articles
1st T20I: Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik Help India Register Five-Wicket Win Against Windies
1st T20I: Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik Help India Register Five-Wicket Win Against Windies
Virat Kohli Can Break All Batting Records If He Plays Till 40, Says Sunil Gavaskar
Virat Kohli Can Break All Batting Records If He Plays Till 40, Says Sunil Gavaskar
Watch: Hardik Pandya Has An Adorable Message For Brother Krunal On His T20I Debut
Watch: Hardik Pandya Has An Adorable Message For Brother Krunal On His T20I Debut
India vs West Indies: India Play First T20I At Home Without MS Dhoni
India vs West Indies: India Play First T20I At Home Without MS Dhoni
India vs West Indies, Highlights 1st T20I: Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya Guide India To 5-Wicket Victory Against Windies
India vs West Indies, Highlights 1st T20I: Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya Guide India To 5-Wicket Victory Against Windies
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 19 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.