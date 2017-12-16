When And Where To Watch, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India vs Sri Lanka: The 3rd ODI will be played at Visakhapatnam.

India vs Sri Lanka: The 3rd ODI will be played at Visakhapatnam. © BCCI

Hosts India would look to seal a series win when they face Sri Lanka in the third and final One-day International at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Sunday. India are yet to lose a series at home since their loss to South Africa in October 2015 and will look to continue that trend in a city, which has been a fortress in the past. Team India have lost just once in seven games in Visakhapatnam and following their performance in Mohali in the 2nd ODI, will start as the clear favourites. However, India will need to be wary. Sri Lanka will be determined to win their first ever bilateral series in India, having lost eight and drawn one.

Things might not have started well for stand-in captain Rohit Sharma with the hosts losing by seven wickets in the opening ODI in Dharamsala. But a brilliant double century, his third in ODIs, would have got the Indian opener's confidence right up where it should be. In the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit will have the added pressure of shouldering the Indian batting line-up but if his performance in Mohali is anything to go by, India are in safe hands.

When will the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played on December 17.

Where will the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

How do I watch 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka live?

The 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1, 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka start?

The live broadcast of the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can you follow the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka online?

The 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.