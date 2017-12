Rohit Sharma-led Team India bounced back in style to beat Sri Lanka by 141 runs in the second match to level the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series 1-1. India, put in to bat first, posted a mammoth total of 392/4 in 50 overs as the Indian top-order did not show any respite to the opposition bowlers. Captain Rohit produced a gem of an innings to notch up his third ODI double hundred and thus became the only player in the history of the game, till now, to score three double centuries. Rohit was ably supported by youngster Shreyas Iyer (88) and Shikhar Dhawan (68), which helped the hosts post a huge total on the board. In reply, Sri Lanka lost three early wickets and did not get any momentum to chase the total. Disciplined Indian bowling attack kept picking up wickets at regular intervals that did not help the visitors' cause. For Sri Lanka, former captain Angelo Mathews put up a lone fight as the all-rounder scored his second ODI century. For the hosts, Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick up of the bowlers as he finished the match with figures of three for 60. (SCORECARD)