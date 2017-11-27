Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4: Ruthless Hosts Look For A Swift End

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma put on a batting masterclass and punished the tiring bowlers of Sri Lanka to put India firmly in control of the second Test at the VCA stadium in Nagpur on Sunday. The hosts are 384 runs ahead and need nine more wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-Test match series. It will be a test of patience for the Sri Lankan batsmen to see out the 180 overs left in the match, the possibility of which looks very bleak. A lot will depend on captain Dinesh Chandimal, who has performed in bits and pieces in the series. It will be an achievement of sorts if Sri Lanka are able to take this into the final day. (Live Scorecard)

Earlier on Day 3, India declared after reaching a massive 610/6 in their first innings. Kohli (213) built a 173-run stand for the fifth wicket with Rohit Sharma (102 not out), who slammed his first Test century in four years. In reply, Sri Lanka scored 21/1 in their second innings. After India declared with a first-innings lead of 405 runs, Sri Lanka lost Sadeera Samarawickrama (0), who was bowled by paceman Ishant Sharma. Dimuth Karunaratne (11 not out) and Lahiru Thirimanne (9 not out) were at the crease at the end of the day.

Catch the live action and updates of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4, straight from Nagpur

08:52 IST- Hello and welcome to the live blog updates of Day 4 action of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka. The visitors were 21/1 at the end of Day 2. India will aim to wrap up the match today itself.

This is what India need today...a knockout punch to go 1-0. #IndvSL pic.twitter.com/1vYMQZUQBV — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 27, 2017

Kohli had also shared a 183-run stand for the third wicket with overnight centurion Cheteshwar Pujara, who got out just before lunch for a well-made 143. Kohli surpassed former Australian captain Ricky Ponting (9) and former South African skipper Graeme Smith (9) in recording the most number of international centuries in a year by a captain. The Indian captain also equalled Brian Lara's record of most number of double tons by a captain in Tests. India, resuming the third day at 312/2 and a lead of 105 runs, rode on Kohli, who scored the bulk of the runs for India in the morning session as Pujara added only 22 runs to his overnight individual score of 121 not out.