Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3: Hosts Eye Big Lead

Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara tormented Sri Lanka with their centuries and gave India a perfect platform for a big score in the second Test at Nagpur. Pujara and Vijay added 209 runs for the second wicket to lay a solid foundation from where India would look to bat the islanders out of the contest. Pujara, who scored his 14th century, has Virat Kohli (54 bating) for company. The Indian skipper is looking good for a big one on the third day and surely would be playing a more attacking role than Pujara, who took 246 balls to reach his century. With the pitch not offering any assistance to the bowlers, Sri Lankan attack looked pedestrian as the seasoned Indian duo scored runs easily without taking any undue risks. (Live Scorecard)

Opener Murali Vijay added to the selection conundrum with a patient 128 and was ably complemented by 'Run Machine' Cheteshwar Pujara's unbeaten 121 as India grinded a mediocre Sri Lankan attack on the second day of the second cricket Test, on Saturday. Ending the day at a comfortable 312 for two, the hosts are 107 runs ahead of Sri Lanka's first innings total of 205. Playing his first Test match after eight months, Vijay increased the 'happy headache' of the team management as they will be spoilt for choice during the third Test match in Delhi and more importantly, the Test series in South Africa. With his compact technique, the Tamil Nadu opener is certainly going to have a headstart over his nearest rivals --- KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, when the team embarks on the tour to South Africa.

Catch the live action and updates of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3, straight from Nagpur

10:27 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli gets a stride and sends the ball towards extra cover region for a boundary. What a lovely shot from the Indian skipper. India 351/2, lead by 146 runs.

10:23 IST: 3000 Test runs for Pujara in India. He is the fastest batsman to achieve the feat.

10:17 IST: Loopy bouncer from Suranga Lakmal. The India captain ducks and lets it go.

10:14 IST: FOUR! Cheteshwar Pujara sends Rangana Herath towards square of the wicket for a boundary. Excellent shot from the Saurashtra batsman. Pujara moves to 128 with this boundary.

10:04 IST: The partnership between Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara is now 118 runs.

10:03 IST: 3 runs off Gamage's over. India 334/2, lead by 129 runs.

09:55 IST: Will Cheteshwar Pujara score a double century today? He has three double centuries to his name. He scored 206* vs England in 2012, 204 vs Australia in 2013 and 202 vs Australia in 2017.

09:39 IST: FOUR! What a shot from Kohli. The Indian skipper finds the gap and sends Gamage towards extra cover for a boundary. India 317/2, lead by 112 runs.

09:30 IST: Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are making their way to the middle. Lahiru Gamage starts the proceedings for Sri Lanka on Day 3.

09:20 IST: Here's a close look at the pitch.

Here's a close look at the pitch on Day 3 of the 2nd Test. Thoughts? #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/tiL7VR1BzV — BCCI (@BCCI) November 26, 2017

09:10 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from Day 3 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Nagpur.

The Pujara-Vijay combination has been a nemesis for bowlers in the Indian sub-continent with their 10th century stand in longest version. Vijay hit 11 boundaries and a six off 221 deliveries before being dismissed while trying to sweep Rangana Herath. Pujara batted through the whole day facing 284 balls in which he hit 13 boundaries. Three more satisfying pieces of statistics is sure to bring smile in the Indian dressing room. Vijay-Pujara pair score at an average of 73 runs per partnership - highest among all Indian pairs across Test cricket and Saurashtra right-hander has completed 1000 Test runs in 2017. Pujara-Vijay were also involved in their fourth successive century stand.