India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Says Double Ton Is Anniversary Gift To Wife

Updated: 13 December 2017 20:39 IST

Sharma dedicated his third double century to his wife Ritika Sajdeh on the occasion of their second marriage anniversary on Wednesday.

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Says Double Ton Is Anniversary Gift To Wife
Rohit Sharma scored his third double century against Sri Lanka © BCCI

India stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma embarrassed the Sri Lanka bowlers on Wednesday after scoring his third ODI double hundred. He remained unbeaten on 208 runs from 153 balls and steered his team to a 141-run victory over Sri Lanka. Sharma dedicated his third double century to his wife Ritika Sajdeh on the occasion of their second marriage anniversary on Wednesday.

"I'm happy my wife is here with me on this special day. I know she would have liked this gift from me. She has been my strength. She has always been there for me. You go through so much stress in this sport, and having them around is always special," Rohit said at the post-match press conference. "This is our second anniversary, but more than that, we won the game. We were determined to do the right things in the middle, and right till the end we did that. As a group, we are looking forward to Vizag," he said.

Rohit is now the second captain after former India opener Virender Sehwag to score a double hundred. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and Sehwag also have double centuries to their name but only Rohit is the only one to have scored a double ton thrice. 

With this win, the series is now locked at 1-1. Chasing a mammoth 393 for victory, Sri Lanka could manage only 251 for the loss of eight wickets with Angelo Mathews top scoring for the visitors (111*). For India, Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers who took 3/60 in his 10 overs.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : India Rohit Gurunath Sharma India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 Cricket
