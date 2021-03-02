India opener Rohit Sharma tweeted a picture with teammate Kuldeep Yadav and decided to pull legs of Cheteshwar Pujara, who otherwise known for his grinding knocks, hardly spent time in the middle while batting during the day-night Test, with the match getting over within two days. While Pujara got out for a duck in India's first innings, he didn't get a chance to bat in the second innings as the hosts chased down the total with all 10 wickets left. Sharing a picture of him and Kuldeep running, Rohit wrote: "This is us ringing Pujara's door-bell and scampering, after fielding for 2 days @cheteshwar1 @imkuldeep18."

This is us ringing Pujara's door bell and scampering, after fielding for 2 days @cheteshwar1 @imkuldeep18 pic.twitter.com/iuYZwxLBaF — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 2, 2021

Pujara's innings lasted only four balls as he was dismissed by England spinner Jack Leach, who trapped him leg before. Rohit, on the other hand, was India's top-scorer in the first innings with a well-compiled 66 runs. In the fourth innings, he remained unbeaten on 25 batting at a strike rate of 100 and took India over the line, winning the game by 10 wickets.

Kuldeep, however, was not included in the playing XI for the third Test. He has only played one match in the series so far and has two wickets under his belt, which he took in the fourth innings of the second Test in Chennai.

The Indian players are all gearing up for the series-deciding fourth Test, which starts on March 4 Ahmedabad. Earlier in the day, the Indian cricket board took to social media to share pictures featuring players underwent some fielding drills ahead of the match.