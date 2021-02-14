Rishabh Pant smashed an unbeaten half-century as India posted 329 in the first innings. In his 58-run knock, there were some exceptional shots against the spinners on a pitch turning square. However, his most brilliant moment of the Test so far came when he was behind the stumps. The Indian wicket-keeper took flight and leapt to his left to produce a stunning one-handed catch as Mohammed Siraj got his first wicket on home soil in Tests with his very first ball. Siraj bowled a shortish delivery, straying down the leg side with Ollie Pope feathering it. Pant dived one-handed and caught the ball but as his elbow hit the ground, the ball popped out, the 23-year-old kept his eyes on the ball and held on.

Watch the video of Pant's spectacular catch here:

What a Catch from Rishabh Pant !! Siraj gets wicket on his first ball in India.

In the 59th over, Pant pulled off another acrobatic grab to end the resistance of Jack Leach as he dived to his left to complete a stunning catch off Ishant Sharma's bowling.

One more super duper catch from #RishabhPant

England were in all sorts of bother after India posted 329 in the first innings, having won the toss and elected to bat at the MA Chidambram Stadium in Chennai.

Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant 161 and found support from Ajinkya Rahane, who hit a patient 67, on a track turning from Day 1. Rohit took on the spinners with his sweep shot and used it to great effect, while he punished any loose balls from the pacers.

Rohit's century was all the more important for India as it came in trying conditions for the batsmen. Pant, who was the stand out with the bat in Australia, continued his fine form as he once again attacked the spinners and took on the boundary, clearing it comfortably on multiple occasions.

India are looking to draw level in the four-match Test series after losing the opener, also in Chennai, by 227 runs.

The final two Tests will be played at the Motera in Ahmedabad.