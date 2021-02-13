IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: India Seek Revenge After Losing Series Opener
India vs England Test Live Cricket Score: India suffered a 227-run defeat to England in the first Test of the four-match series.
India will look to bounce back after suffering a big defeat in the Test series opener against England in the first Test. While the hosts did not announce their playing XI, Shahbaz Nadeem, who played ahead of Kuldeep Yadav as the third spinner, is set to miss the second Test on Saturday. Nadeem along with Rahul Chahar were withdrawn from the squad as Axar Patel was declared fit for selection for the second Test on Thursday. The Test will also mark the return of fans in an international cricket match in India for the first time since March 2020. For England, James Anderson has been rested while Jofra Archer is set miss out due to an injury. England lead the four-match series 1-0 after a thumping win in the first Test last week. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd Test, Anthony De Mello Trophy, 2021, Feb 13, 2021
2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
- 08:48 (IST)Glimpse at the track!The strip being used for the second Test is expected to turn right from Day 1, with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane mentioning the same in his pre-match virtual press conference. Whether it will behave as expected remains to be seen! This is how the pitch looks like...
Hello and welcome to The Chepauk for the 2nd Test.— BCCI (@BCCI) February 13, 2021
Here's a look at the canvas for the game.
Thoughts?@Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/36NK1mvJ9d
- 08:45 (IST)World Test Championship Final spot at stake !Having lost the first Test by 227 runs, the Virat Kohli-led side can't afford to lose any more games as they have to win at least two matches to stand a chance to enter the World Test Championship summit clash at the Lord's. England, on the other hand, have had a perfect start of the series and would look to cause India some more troubles and strengthen their chances of booking a spot in the final.
- 08:37 (IST)Fans back into the stands!Apart from the exciting contest between the two sides, another thing the entire country is looking forward to is fans returning to the stadium for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown imposed last year. Kohli talked about the lack of body language in the last Test match and fans backing them should certainly lift their spirits.
- 08:12 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live blog of second Test between India and England from MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Having lost the first Test by 227 runs, hosts India would look to level the series whereas the visitors would love to take an unassailable lead in the four-match series.