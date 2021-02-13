India will look to bounce back after suffering a big defeat in the Test series opener against England in the first Test. While the hosts did not announce their playing XI, Shahbaz Nadeem, who played ahead of Kuldeep Yadav as the third spinner, is set to miss the second Test on Saturday. Nadeem along with Rahul Chahar were withdrawn from the squad as Axar Patel was declared fit for selection for the second Test on Thursday. The Test will also mark the return of fans in an international cricket match in India for the first time since March 2020. For England, James Anderson has been rested while Jofra Archer is set miss out due to an injury. England lead the four-match series 1-0 after a thumping win in the first Test last week. (LIVE SCORECARD)

2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai