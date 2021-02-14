IND vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Rishabh Pant Key As India Look To Extend Advantage In Chennai
India vs England Test Live Cricket Score: Rishabh Pant holds the key for India as the hosts look to post a big first innings total on the board against England in the second Test.
India will look to extend their advantage in the ongoing second Test on Sunday after Rohit Sharma's dazzling knock of 161 helped the hosts take control of the proceedings against England in Chennai on Saturday. India rode on Rohit's masterful innings to post 300 for six at Stumps on Day 1. Rishabh Pant (not out on 33) and Axar Patel are unbeaten and will look to help India post a huge first innings total on a deteriorating surface at the MA Chidambaram stadium. For England, Jack Leach was the pick of the bowlers, who finished with figures of two for 78. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill failed to trouble the scorers but Ajinkya Rahane found form as he hit a fluent half-century before India lost three wickets in the final session on Saturday. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd Test, Anthony De Mello Trophy, 2021, Feb 13, 2021
2nd Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
- 09:19 (IST)Indian players ready for Day 2 play!The Indian players are all charged up for the second day's play.
- 09:09 (IST)England look to wind up Indian innings!Knowing that the pitch is going to get tough to bat on, England bowlers would love to fold Indian innings as quickly as possible so that they can get on with their innings while the track is somewhat good. India, on the other hand, would love Rishabh Pant to fire all guns blazing and push the visitors on the backfoot with his fire-power.
- 08:08 (IST)Pant key for India!Rishabh Pant holds the key for India as they look to extend their advantage by adding runs to their first innings total.
- 08:00 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 2 of second Test between India and England from Chennai. The hosts would look to score as many runs as possible in the first innings and push the tourists on the backfoot by posting a huge first innings total.