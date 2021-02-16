India bounced back to winning ways, defeating England by 317 runs on Day 4 of the second Test match, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Having levelled the four-match series 1-1, the hosts received plenty of praise on social media but former England captain Kevin Pietersen had something else to say. The 40-year-old downplayed the victory, taking a cheeky dig on Virat Kohli's side on Twitter. Congratulating India, Pietersen wrote, "Badhai ho india, England B Ko harane ke liye".

Badhai ho india ,England B Ko harane ke liye — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) February 16, 2021

Pietersen's remark wasn't well-received by his fans on Twitter, with many trolling him for his opinion that the win was against "England B".

One fan replied, "I can see the pain behind your smile. Dont worry come up with ur full strength team next time, India will do 2-1."

I can see the pain behind your smile. Dont worry come up with ur full strength team next time, we will do 2-1. — Anjan Mishra (@Anjanmishra07) February 16, 2021

Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "Oh come on KP!! A win is a win is a win."

Oh come on KP!! A win is a win is a win. — Harneet Singh (@Harneetsin) February 16, 2021

Here are the other reactions to his tweet:

England played this team by their own choice and not because of any injuries. #INDvENG — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) February 16, 2021

KP this is for you pic.twitter.com/4mahRNr3mH — Shabbeer Syed (@shabby_Rabu) February 16, 2021

Cause A team scared to play....

Well you also know our B team at Gabba really well — Chamfuq (@BraineeTweets) February 16, 2021

Chasing a target of 482, England were bowled out for 164 on Day 4 in the second innings. The visiting side's batting order crumbled against Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin. Axar registered a maiden five-wicket haul in his debut Test match. He took the wickets of Dominic Sibley, Jack Leach, Joe Root, Ollie Pope and Olly Stone.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin built on his fine form and took three wickets during England's second innings.

The two sides face each other in the third Test match, which begins from February 24. The hosts will be aiming to build on their momentum and take a lead in the ongoing series.