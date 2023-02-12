The Indian cricket team registered an emphatic win over Australia in Nagpur in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ravichandran Ashwin blew away a panic-stricken Australia with a fifer as India dismantled visitors' second innings in a single session to win the opening Test by a comprehensive innings and 132 run-margin in Nagpur on Saturday. After taking a massive 223-run first innings lead, India decimated Australia for just 91 in 32.3 overs with the Test match finishing inside three days.

While the teams were having an intense battle, former players Ravi Shastri, Irfan Pathan and Mark Waugh, all of whom were in commentary duty, were involved in banter. The Indian duo tested Waugh's fielding skills as former India coach Shastri quipped: "You're the expert bro"

Notably, Waugh was critical of Steve Smith and Virat KOhli for dropping catches in the slips.

After Kohli had dropped two chances on Day 1 of the Test, former Australia star Mark Waugh, while doing commentary, pointed out: "Your legs have to be lot closer to be able to move quickly."

Sponsored by Vuukle

"Kohli was very high-up in his position. Should have stayed down a bit," Waugh added offered. "He should have done a little bit better. Almost as if he wasn't expecting it."

Featured Video Of The Day

Synthetic Turfs Becoming 'Playgrounds of Future' For Kerala Sportspersons