No one would have even an iqota of doubt about the fact that Virat Kohli is one the best batters the world of cricket has ever witnessed. Not only the stats tell the story, but also the difficulty the bowlers go through while facing Kohli speaks volumes about how good a batter he is. Be it a powerful and stylish cover drive or a writsy flick down the leg side, Kohli makes sure he leaves his mark with some redefined form of batting in almost every shot he plays.

While his skills make him a tough competitor, Kohli's enthusiasm to give it his best shot just adds to the problems of his opponents while facing him.

Australia player Nathan Lyon has highlighted another big problem while facing Kohli. The veteran off-spinner revealed that going against Kohli in a game feels like going against the entire nation.

"Coming up against someone like Virat Kohli, it feels like you've got the nation against you. If you've got a little bit of success and get Virat out or create a chance, you become the most hated cricketer in world cricket quite quickly. I've had a little bit of experience (on that front) bowling to Sachin Tendulkar a number of years ago now," Lyon said on Star Sports.

"Virat is a superstar, probably been the best in the world for a long period of time now. Credit to him to perform at this high level constantly. It's been a privilege to play against him. I also want to compete with the best in the world and Virat has probably provided that biggest challenge," he added.

Virat Kohli will be seen in action in India's second Test against Australia, starting February 17 in Delhi.

