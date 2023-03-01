Team India had a tough time facing Australia in the first innings of the third Test on Wednesday at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Opted to bat first, the Rohit Sharma-led side was bundled out for 109 after the spin duo of Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann created a rampage and broke the backbone of the Indian batting line-up. Young batter Shubman Gill, who was benched in the previous two matches, was finally included in the Playing XI after he replaced an out of form KL Rahul. However, an act by Gill on the field left former India batter Sunil Gavaskar fuming.

During the seventh over of India's innings, Gill ran for a single on Cameroon Green's delivery and took a dive to make it back into the crease in time. The right-handed batter picked up a minor injury as he got a scratch wound below his abdomen. Gill immediately asked for the medical help and the game had to be paused.

Seeing this, Gavaskar, who was commentating during the match said, "We're seeing a little bit of repair work for Shubman Gill. He had dived to make his crease but I tell you what. This could have waited. This could have waited till the end of the over. There is a fast bowler who is bowling - he has bowled 4 deliveires; it's hot - and you've given him a breather. Yes, you are hurt but wait for 2 more deliveries. Wait for the over to finish and get treated. You're at the non-striker's end, you're not at the striker's end. Simple things can make a difference."

Former Australia batter Matthew Hayden, who was commentating with Gavaskar said, "You're a harsh man, Sunny. That's a real stinger." But, Gavaskar held his ground and remained firm on his words and replied, "Yes, it is but listen you are playing for your country. Just 2 more deliveries. You're at the non-striker's. I can understand if you're taking strike and you've got that discomfort. And he's done that after 2 deliveries."

India were bowled out for 109 by Australia in the post-lunch session on the opening day of the third Test in Indore on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli made 22, while Shubman Gill scored 21.

Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann (5/16) and Nathan Lyon (3/35) starred with the ball for Australia on a pitch that offered vicious turn.

(With PTI Inputs)

