India skipper Rohit Sharma returned to the national squad with the second ODI against Australia in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. He had missed the first ODI of the three-match series due to family commitments and this saw Hardik Pandya leading the team in his absence against the Aussies at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Friday. As Rohit arrived with his India teammates in Vizag ahead of the second ODI, he was greeted by the fans at the airport. One of the fans also received a funny proposal from the India star.

The fan was recording a selfie at the airport with Rohit and company walking in the background. This when Rohit softly gave him a rose he was carrying and said, "Ye lo, aapke lie (Take this, this is for you)." By the time, the fan could thank him, Rohit asked, "Will you marry me?"

Watch the video here:

Rohit Sharma is an amazing character - what a guy! pic.twitter.com/YZzPmAKGpk — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 19, 2023

Australian pace ace Mitchell Starc's devastating bowling (5/53) and openers Mitchell Marsh (66 not out) and Travis Head's (51 not out) smashing unbeaten 121-run opening partnership helped the visitors thrash India by 10 wickets to level the three-match ODI series 1-1 in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The Australians, set a lowly 118-run target to win the match, completed the job with 234 balls to spare, making it India's worst-ever defeat in the 50-over format in terms of number of deliveries.

After recording their fourth-lowest total at home and overall third lowest against Australia in ODIs, Indian bowlers were in for an uphill task. They, however, couldn't do much on a pitch assisting seam and swing bowling, where Starc and Co. had earlier looked virtually unplayable.

(With PTI Inputs)