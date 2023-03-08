Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir isn't known to mince his words. Time and again, Gambhir has triggered storms on social media over his brutal takes on cricketing subjects. As KL Rahul battles a barren run of form, Gambhir -- the mentor of his franchise Lucknow Super Giants -- has given an honest take on the subject. Speaking of the opening batter's struggles, the cricketer-turned-politician stressed that the situation should hurt Rahul, as someone else is playing in his place.

In a chat on Sports Tak, Gambhir said that Rahul needs to see the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a platform to reinvent himself, in a way that he can help his national team too.

"Every player goes through things like these in his or her career. Name one player who has been consistent right from the start, till the end of his career. Sometimes these things are good. These things should hurt you and if they are hurting, it's good for you," Gambhir stressed.

"When you are seeing someone else play, when you are the one taking out drinks, you know you are the captain of a franchise and have 4 or 5 hundreds in IPL. But, if you are not in the T20 team and not in the playing XI of the Test team...," he added.

Sending a clear message, Gambhir feels Rahul needs to score runs that take his team to victories, as scoring runs in a losing cause don't hold much importance.

"Either you should see IPL as just a tournament or as a platform where you can go and reinvent yourself. Ask yourself if you can bat the way your team expects you to, your nation expects you to. It isn't important to make 600 runs, make only 400 or 500 runs but in the winning cause for your team," he concluded on the topic.

After failing to fire in the first two Tests against Australia, Rahul was dropped from the third Test squad, with Shubman Gill taking his spot. In the 4th Test, Gill is expected to keep hold of his spot at the top, alongside Rohit Sharma.

