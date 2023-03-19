Australia stand-in skipper Steve Smith is well known for his fielding in the slip cauldron and he once again proved his mettle with a stunning catch during the second ODI encounter against India on Sunday. Mitchell Starc ended up claiming five wickets to bundle out India for 117 but the talking point was the catch that ended the innings of Hardik Pandya. Pandya ended up getting a thick edge on a delivery from Sean Abbott and it looked like the ball was too far from Smith at the slips. However, the veteran Aussie cricketer pulled off a full length to his right and his superman effort left India skipper Rohit Sharma and other teammates completely stunned at the dressing room.

The commentators were also left dumbfounded by the brilliance of Smith's fielding and ex-India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar even suggested that it can be considered for the “catch of the century".

Starc made full use of helpful conditions to take 5 for 53 as Australia bundled out India for a meagre 117 in 26 overs in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Starc's ninth five-wicket haul in ODIs along with fine display from Sean Abbott (3/23) and Nathan Ellis (2/13) gave Indian batters no chance to settle down with the ball seaming and swinging prodigiously.

Virat Kohli (31) and Axar Patel (29 not out) were the only batters to cross the 20-run mark.

