Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin had all the fun as India defeated Australia by 6 wickets in the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The duo had picked three wickets apiece in the first innings as Australia were bowled out for 263 runs before putting up a further improved show during the visitors' second innings. Australia, who had resumed their second innings at the score of 61 for 1, lost their last nine wickets for 62 runs on Sunday. The Pat Cummins-led side was bundled out for 113 as Jadeja registered a seven-wicket haul and Ashwin picked the remaining three wickets.

As the veteran Indian spin duo rattled the Australian batting line-up, former international batter Wasim Jaffer didn't miss out on the opportunity to troll the visitors. Jaffer shared a funny meme on Twitter to describe the situation of Australian batters against the Ashwin-Jadeja pair.

Watch it here:

Taking about the game, Cheteshwar Pujara's 31 not out guided India home as the side comfortably chased down 115-run target against Australia to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

Ravindra Jadeja was named the Player of the Match.

"I think I was enjoying my bowling. These wickets suit me because the odd ball spins and some stay low. I knew they'd play sweeps and reverse sweeps, so my idea was just keeping it simple and straight. I knew they were looking for runs, so the plan was just bowling into the stumps. If they make a mistake, I have a chance. Don't think the sweep is a good option against me on this kind of wicket," said Jadeja after the match.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

Can Ravindra Jadeja Help India Win World Test Championship Final?