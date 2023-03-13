With no vice-captain being assigned for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the Indian team, Rohit Sharma has been seeking advise from the senior players in the team. Earlier, it was Cheteshwar Pujara who handled the team's captaincy for a brief period while Rohit Sharma was off the ground. On Day 5 against Australia, Virat Kohli acted as a virtual ‘vice-captain', helping Rohit devise a strategy with Axar Patel as India looked to get the better of Australian batters in the morning session of the Ahmedabad Test.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Rohit Sharma and Axar Patel were discussing the areas where the ball needs to be pitched. The discussion seems to have been held during the break period between two overs.

Virat Kohli then joined the discussion, offering his advice and pointing out to Axar and Rohit an area on the field which needs to be exploited. Here's the video:

With Australian batters showing defensive brilliance and the pitch offering little to no help, the 4th Test is heading for a draw. Meanwhile, India have already qualified for the World Test Championship final after New Zealand secured a thrilling 2-wicket win over Sri Lanka at Christchurch.

"India have qualified for the World Test Championship final! They'll take on Australia at The Oval for the #WTC23 mace!," tweeted the International Cricket Council

In order to qualify for the WTC final, India only had two options. India either needed to defeat Australia by a margin of 3-1 or invest their hopes in New Zealand.

Now, even if Sri Lanka manages to win the next Test, they will only go up to 52.78 points. That will still be behind India's 56.94 if India goes on to lose the Ahmedabad Test.

With ANI inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

PM Modi, Counterpart Albanese To Watch Day 1 Of India-Australia 4th Test At Motera