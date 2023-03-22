Virat Kohli is well known for having fun on the field with his India teammates and his dance moves have gone viral on social media. The dance moves were once again on display ahead of the third ODI encounter between India and Australia in Chennai on Wednesday as the ex-India skipper was seen moving to the tunes of a Shah Rukh Khan song. The song ‘Lungi Dance' from the movie Chennai Express was playing as the India team took the field and Kohli could not control himself from breaking into a dance. Even Ravindra Jadeja joined in on the fun as India looked in a jovial mood.

Australia skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the third ODI at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday.

Australia brought the series back on level in the second ODI with help from Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head. Their spirits will be high as they walk into the stadium for the final ODI. On the other hand, India will be keen to bounce back after suffering defeat in the previous ODI.

"We are gonna have a bat. Looks like quite a dry surface, it is pretty hot out here. Will look to put a good total on this surface. We have had good fun and it will be exciting in the decider. David Warner is back and Cameron Green is feeling unwell, so there are changes," Smith said at the toss.

"We were looking to field first. It's an important game and the deciders are always interesting. It's always good to put us in this situation. It's a challenge for us to come back and play some good cricket under pressure. Hopefully we can put our best foot forward.”

“Australia are a good team and you can always test your depth. We are playing with the same team. We were thinking of playing with four seamers but the conditions here are suitable for the spinners, so we go with three spinners," Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma said.

