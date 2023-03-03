On a tricky pitch in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, Indian batters struggled in both the innings in Indore. Australia need just 76 runs in the second innings to win the match. On Day 2 of the match, India were all out for 163 in the second innings with Cheteshwar Pujara top-scoring with a fighting 59. A lot was expected from Virat Kohli too, who batted with grit in the first innings on a rank turner. He started on a strong footing, looking every bit ready to take India ahead.

However, when he was batting on 13, he was trapped LBW by Australia's Matthew Kuhnemann. Kohli went for a pull shot to a delivery that skidded but missed the line completely. He did not go for the review as the Australian players celebrated with fervour. Kohli and the Indian dressing was shocked.

At the time of Virat Kohli's dismissal, former India coach Ravi Shastri, legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar and star wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik were at the commentary box.

"Poor shot selection. The ball wasn't bouncing much, the better option would have been if he had targeted mid-on with a straighter bat," Shastri said.

"He does punch the ball very well with the bottom hand and this time he was looking to play it squarer. He missed it completely," Gavaskar said.

"Also, the fact that he didn't take the DRS and just walked out, tells me that he was very aware that probably he was too deep in his crease. He walked up to Pujara, who gave him a grin. I think it felt out to him," Karthik commented.

"It would have been the umpire's call. Normally an umpire would give this out just on the shot played," Shastri added.



