The 'Naatu Naatu' fever is showing no signs of slowing down, catching even Indian cricket star Virat Kohli. During the first ODI against Australia on Friday, Kohli was spotted doing the hook step of the song 'Naatu Naatu'. Since the RRR's success at the Oscars, the song's popularity has shot through the roof. Despite being involved in a cricketing contest, even Kohli had 'Naatu Naatu' song playing in his head while he was fielding in the slips. The video of his dance is going viral on social media.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's period action blockbuster "RRR" charted history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category for "Naatu Naatu".

In the category, the Telugu song was nominated alongside 'Applause' from "Tell It Like a Woman", 'Hold My Hand' from "Top Gun: Maverick", 'Lift Me Up' from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and 'This Is a Life' from "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

As for the first ODI, India opted to field first after stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss.

Hardik is leading the team in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who is unavailable for the fixture due to family commitments.

The Indian playing XI featured four quicks in Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Hardik and Mohammed Siraj and two spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.

For Australia, Josh Inglis came in for Alex Carey, who has flown home due to illness.

David Warner hasn't fully recovered from his elbow fracture, and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will open the innings in his place.

India XI:Hardik Pandya (capt), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

Australia XI: Steven Smith (capt), Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, , Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa.

With PTI inputs.