The Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia is only days away from its commencement, with the two cricketing giants squaring off in a 4-match contest. The likes of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, R Ashwin, etc. will all be in the spotlight in this star-studded assignment. While a number of records are expected to be created in the series, the Indian duo of Kohli and Pujara are already on the cusp of a special milestone that they can reach before the series concludes.

Pujara and Kohli, who are two of the most reliable batters in the Indian team at present, have aggregated a total of 1893 runs and 1682 runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy so far. If Pujara manages to add 107 runs to his tally and Kohli 218 runs, they both will enter the 2000-run club in the series.

Only the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, and Michael Clarke have more runs than the in this series so far. Among active batters, Pujara and Kohli are the highest run-gettters in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Most runs in Border-Gavaskar series:

Sachin Tendulkar: 3262 runs in 65 innings (34 matches) Ricky Ponting: 2555 runs in 51 innings (29 matches) VVS Laxman: 2434 runs in 54 innings (29 matches) Rahul Dravid: 2143 runs in 60 innings (32 matches) Michael Clarke: 2049 runs in 40 innings (22 matches) Cheteshwar Pujara: 1893 runs in 37 innings (20 matches) Virat Kohli: 1682 runs in 36 innings (20 matches)

Pujara has regained his status as one of the most reliable batters in the format since being dropped from the side for the Sri Lanka series last year. The veteran batter put in the hard yards in County Cricket to resurrect his form and earn a deserved recall.

As for Kohli, the last 2-3 years weren't the best for him with the bat but he has truly turned things around, slamming hundreds in both T20Is and Tests. It's time for him to do the same in Tests as well.

