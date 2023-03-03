Australia won the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India in Indore on Friday to become the first team to qualify for the World Test Championship final in June. Ahead of the match, Australia had 66.67 percentage points as they were No. 1 in the table with India following at 64.06 percentage points. Now, after the nine-wicket win against India, the Steve Smith-led side has 68.52 percentage points. The Rohit Sharma-led India still hold the no. 2 spot but with 60.29 percentage points.

India need to win the fourth Test against Australia starting March 9 to qualify for the World Test Championship final without depending on other teams' results. Third-placed Sri Lanka (53.33 percentage) are breathing down their necks and play New Zealand later this month. If India lose the fourth Test against Australia and the series ends 2-2, while Sri Lanka defeat New Zealand 2-0 in the Test series, Rohit Sharma's team will not be among the top two.

This is the updated WTC points table after Australia's win in the third Test.

This was the WTC points table ahead of the third Test.

Australia recorded an emphatic nine-wicket victory over India, winding up the third Test in little over two days to secure their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on a rank turner here on Friday.

Travis Head (49) and Marnus Labuschagne (28) took the visitors past the finish line after they lost Usman Khawaja (0) in the very first over.

The hosts were bowled out for 163 in their second innings, leaving Australia with a target of just 76 runs to record an immensely satisfying win after being hammered inside three days in the first two matches of the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

One of the biggest architects of the Australian win is seasoned off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who grabbed eight wickets in the Indian second innings on day two of the match at Holkar Stadium.

This is only India's third loss in Tests at home in the last 10 years.

With PTI inputs

