India caught Australia in a spin web in the first Test in Nagpur and won the match by an innings and 132 runs. Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took eight wickets in the match, including a fifer in the second innings. The hosts took a commanding first-innings lead of 223 in Nagpur, then skittled out Australia for 91 in an extended second session to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. Steve Smith was left to survey the ruins on 25 after Ashwin, who took five wickets in the innings and eight in the match, triggered a complete batting collapse inside a single session.

Ahead of the match, there was a lot of talk regarding the nature of the pitch in Nagpur. There were even accusations by Australian media that the pitch might have been doctored to suit the Indian spinners. While, there was no such proof regarding the same, Indian spinners Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who took seven wickets in the game, struck Australia hard.

After the win, former India opener Wasim Jaffer trolled Australia in an unique. He posted the video of a moving conveyor belt in an airport and superimposed it with two words "Turning pitch." He also wrote in his tweet: "In short Congrats on another fifer @ashwinravi99 #INDvAUS"

Ashwin rattled the opposition batting with his off-spin as he sent back Usman Khawaja (five), David Warner (10) and Matt Renshaw (two).

Jadeja, who grabbed five in the first innings, took two wickets including Marnus Labuschagne -- Australia's first-innings top-scorer with 49 -- trapped lbw for 17.

But Ashwin ruled the afternoon to run through the Australian batting, which fell flat on a pitch where India's tail -- including Axar Patel (84) and Mohammed Shami (37) -- scored handsomely in the first session.

Featured Video Of The Day

Who Are Capri Global Hoping To Pick From WPL Auction?