The third Test between India and Australia is just around the corner and the excitement of the fans is reaching a new level. After claiming a victory in the first two Tests, the Rohit Sharma-led side will take on Australia from Wednesday at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Team India dominated the visitors in both the games as all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja created a havoc and broke the backbone of Australia's batting-line up, with their brilliant spin. On the eve of the third Test, Team India hit the practice ground to sweat it out in the nets.

BCCI took to Twitter and posted a series of pictures, where skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and others were seen practicing in the nets.

Snapshots from #TeamIndia's training session here in Indore ahead of the third Test match against Australia.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/yLmoBLxfYG — BCCI (@BCCI) February 28, 2023

"Snapshots from #TeamIndia's training session here in Indore ahead of the third Test match against Australia," BCCI captioned the post.

India have already secured the Border-Gavaskar trophy and they will now be playing for a record-extending 16th straight series win at home and a guaranteed spot in the World Test Championship final in June.

Leading 2-0 in a four-match series, India are sitting pretty and just need to make one tough decision of choosing between out-of-form K L Rahul and Shubman Gill.

The only hundred of the series, which has been dominated by spinners, has come from the bat of Rohit Sharma. If India get to bat on day one, the conditions will be ideal for the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli to pile on the runs.

The trio of Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin and Axar Patel has not just delivered with the ball, it has also scored the bulk of the runs so far in the series. Since they can't be expected to get runs in the lower order regularly, the onus lies on the top-order.

Contrary to Australia's inexplicable sweeping tactics, Indian batters have adopted the conventional approach against the impressive Australian spinners.

(With PTI Inputs)

