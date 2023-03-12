After Australia posted a massive total of 480 in the first innings, Shubman Gill led India's charge with a century on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, the likes of Rohit Sharma (35) and Cheteshwar Pujara (42) missed out on opportunities to notch up big scores. While Rohit threw away his wicket after a lapse in concentration, Pujara too failed to capitalise on his good start. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who is part of the commentary team for the ongoing series, shared his views on both the players.

Gavaskar felt that both Rohit and Pujara should be extremely disappointed for not utilising the pitch, which has been an absolute delight for the batters so far.

"See once you are set in the middle, then you start thinking about scoring a century. Both Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were nicely set. But when the two got out they immediately didn't show any anger but the moment they enter a private space there they can do some tod phod (break a few things)," Gavaskar told host broadcaster.

"I'll give you my example. If was dismissed between 30-40 then the team should vacate the dressing room and walk out to the dugout or gallery. Only one or two would stay back to pass information to rest about what happened inside. They used to keep an eye kyunki todh podh hoti thi," he noted.

However, Gill's sparkling century and an unbeaten 59 by Virat Kohli kept India strong in their first innings reply.

Kohli will be eyeing his 28th Test ton, and his first in the format after more than three years.

