Australia skipper Steve Smith and his team did not have a good outing in the first ODI at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Friday as Team India defeated them by 5 wickets in a low-scoring thriller. India's stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game that saw regular captain Rohit Sharma missing out due to family commitments. For Australia, Mitchell Starc shone with an 81-run knock off 65 balls, but other batters failed to replicate him as the guests were bundled out for 188 runs.

Chasing a target of 189, India were reduced to 83 for 5 at one stage, but the duo of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja helped them win the game from there.

Towards the end of the match, Smith was spotted yawning and the fans took no time to compare his action with the viral picture of Sarfaraz Ahmed in which the wicetkeeper was seen yawning in a similar manner during a 2019 ODI World Cup match between India and Pakistan.

Watch the video of Steve Smith yawning here:

Here is how the Twitterati reacted to it:

Its understandable as the Australian time will be around 01:30am when this pic has captured. Aana nambo Sarfraz panguni veyil palla kaatitu adikkuthu https://t.co/PdQLOv9EFo — Arjun(@arjunts_) March 18, 2023

Talking about the game, KL Rahul hit 75 not out while Ravindra Jadeja scored unbeaten 45 as India chased down the target of 189 runs against Australia in 39.5 overs to win the first ODI. The hosts suffered a top-order collapse in the paltry chase before Rahul and Jadeja took them through.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj picked three wickets apiece as India bowled out the guests for 188 runs. Australia were 129 for 2 at one stage but they eventually failed to bank on a good start given by Mitchell Marsh.

