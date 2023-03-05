Former Australia captain Ian Chappell feels Team India are missing star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Pant was involved in a horrific car crash in December last year and had to undergo a surgery on the injuries he had sustained from the accident. The 24-year-old is expected to be out of action for a lengthy period due to the same. While analysing India's defeat against Australia in the third Test in Indore, Chappell suggested that the Rohit Sharma-led side is realising the importance of Pant.

"One of the big differences is that there is no Rishabh Pant in this Indian side. They have started to see how important Rishabh Pant is to the Indian side," Chappell said on ESPNcricinfo.

While India hold a 2-1 lead in the four-match series, the batters have looked far from comfortable, playing against the Australian spinners.

Apart from captain Rohit, no other batter has managed to score a century.

India's top-order failed to perform in the third Test as Australia made a strong comeback in the series, beating the hosts by 9 wickets to reduce the four-Test series deficit to 1-2.

Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne held their nerve on a viciously turning Indore pitch to guide Australia across the finishing line with ease.

After Australia were thrashed in the first two Tests inside three days, the series now stands at 2-1 to the hosts with one match remaining.

With the win, Australia booked their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Last week's win 's was only Australia's second Test win in India since 2004.

India now need a win to seal their spot in the WTC final.

(With AFP Inputs)

