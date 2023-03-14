Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara both turned bowlers for India in the final overs on Day 5 of the fourth Test match against Australia in Ahmedabad on Monday. With the match headed for a draw, India skipper Rohit Sharma opted for unconventional bowling choices, but the duo did not disappoint as commentators were left impressed by their discipline. While Shubman Gill kept bowling on the stumps with his off-spin, Pujara's action and bowling style reminded former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar of legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne. Both players bowled one over each in the final session.

Saurashtra Skipper Jaydev Unadkat happy to see teammate Pujara rip a leg break to Smith!! pic.twitter.com/vwtQI8kYr5 — arnav. (@Cricket_Arnav) March 13, 2023

India clinched the four-Test series against Australia 2-1 after the fourth and final Test ended in a draw.

Australia were 175 for 2 in 78.1 overs in their second innings when the players from the two teams decided to shake hands. Marnus Labuschagne (63) and Steve Smith (10) were at the crease when both Australian and Indian skippers agreed on not playing the full quota of the overs for the day.

India sealed their place in the final of the World Test Championships after Sri Lanka lost to New Zealand by two wickets in the Christchurch Test. Sri Lanka needed to win both their matches against the Kiwis to have any chance of making the WTC final and India will face Australia in summit clash.

Overnight batter Matthew Kuhnemann (6) and Travis Head (90) were the two wickets to fall after Australia resumed the final day at 3 for no loss. On Sunday, India posted a mammoth 571 in their first innings to take a crucial 91-run lead. Australia had posted 480 in their first essay.

(With PTI inputs)

