Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green were both brilliant for Australia but a fan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad emerged as the unlikely hero on Day 2 of the fourth Test encounter between India and Australia on Friday. Towards the end of day's play, Shubman Gill slammed Nathan Lyon for a massive six and the ball landed straight in the area covered by white sheets on the side of the sight screen. The ball seemed lost inside the sheets and the umpires decided to opt for a new ball in order to continue the game. However, a young fan had a different idea as he jumped inside the area and started searching for the ball. "The big fella has gone in," Ravi Shastri remarked in his commentary.

The crowd continued to cheer as he searched for the lost ball and the sound was deafening as he emerged from the sheets with the ball. The camera continued to focus on the spectator after he came out of the area, and he even lost his balance after throwing the ball towards the ground.

The whole affair left everyone in splits and even Shubman Gill could not help but smile as the play resumed with the old ball. When the camera focused on the fan once again, he was on his phone.

"He's getting too many calls now that he's appeared on the big screen," Shastri exclaimed.

India ended the day's play on 26 for no loss with both Gill and Rohit Sharma looking quite comfortable on the pitch that did not provide much help to the bowlers. Earlier, Usman Khawaja slammed 180 while Cameron Green scored his first Test century to take the visitors to a solid first innings total of 480.

Featured Video Of The Day

Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Offer Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple