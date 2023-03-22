Hardik Pandya haulted Australia's fine start in the third ODI with three crucial wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With the series tied at 1-1, Australia opted to bowl in the decider. Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, who fired Australia to a 10-wicket win in the previous match, once again opened the innings for Australia. The pair added 68 runs for the opening wicket before Hardik provided India with a breakthrough, dismissing Head on 33. However, prior to his dismissal, Head received a huge reprieve as Shubman Gill dropped an easy catch off Hardik's delivery.

Gill, who was deployed at fine leg, made an impressive dash towards deep square leg, but failed to grab the ball after making a forward dive.

India captain Rohit Sharma was disappointed with Gill as he gave an animated reaction after the youngster dropped Head's catch.

Fortunately for Gill and India, Hardik dismissed Head on the fifth delivery of the same over.

Head's dismissal sparked India's comeback as Hardik also dismissed Steve Smith in his next over.

Marsh hit 47 off as many deliveries before Hardik got the better of him in the 24th over.

Sponsored by Vuukle

The visitors made two changes to the side that routed the hosts in Sunday's last match at Visakhapatnam.

Opener David Warner returns from his second Test elbow hairline fracture for all-rounder Cameron Green while spinner Ashton Agar replaces pacer Nathan Ellis.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma fielded an unchanged team.

The two top-ranked 50-over teams are warming up for the ODI World Cup in India later this year.

(With AFP Inputs)