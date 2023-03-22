Two of the finest batters in Indian cricket history, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have done wonders with the bat in the Indian team. In the ODI series against Australia, Rohit and Kohli haven't had the best of outings, failing to score many runs on the board. However, they will have a chance to reach a historic milestone in the third ODI against the Aussies. As a pair, Rohit-Kohli remain just two runs shy of completing 5000 runs in the 50-over format of international cricket.

At present, Rohit and Kohli have put together 4998 runs on the board in ODI cricket. If they add two more runs in the Chennai encounter, they will go on to smash a 'world record' by becoming the fastest pair in the history of the game to score 5000 runs in the 50-over format.

The Indian pair has taken a total of 85 innings to aggregate 4998 runs in ODIs so far, averaging 62.47. En route to the figure, they have scored a total of 18 centuries and 15 half-centuries cumulatively.

The record of the fastest 5000 runs in ODI cricket as a pair is currently held by West Indies' Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes who had reached the landmark in 97 innings.

Following them in the list are Australia's Matthew Hayden-Adam Gilchrist (104) and Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan-Kumar Sangakkara (105).

When it comes to pairs with more than 4000 runs in ODIs, Kohli-Rohit is the only pair that averages more than 60.

When it comes to the overall tally, Kohli-Rohit slot in at 8th spot in terms of pairs with the most runs in ODI cricket. The iconic duo of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly lead the list with a whopping 8227 runs to their name as a pair.