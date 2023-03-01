The Indian fans were left disappointed after the Rohit Sharma-led side got skittled for 109 on Day 1 of the third Test against Australia in Indore. Opted to bat first, Team India started off on a steady not with skipper Rohit and Shubman Gill stitching a 27-run partnership. However, the visitors then introduced spin into the attack and India lost five wickets for 18 runs. The downfall began with the dismissal of Rohit, which was followed by Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, and Ravindra Jadeja. Spin duo Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon were the pick among the bowlers as the duo scalped five and three wickets respectively but the dismissal of Jadeja left everyone heartbroken.

After being promoted up in the batting order, the star all-rounder failed to leave a mark with the bat as he was removed by Nathan Lyon for just four runs. During the 11th over, Lyon struck Jadeja on the pads and appealed for LBW, to which the on-field umpire signaled out. Jadeja went for a DRS, where the ultra-edge showed a spike as the ball had touched the bat and the all-rounder survived the appeal. The decision gave a sigh of relief to the Indian camp but their happiness was short-lived as on the very next delivery, Jadeja took a shot which went straight into the hands of Kuhnemann and he had to depart.

As Jadeja was walking back to the dugout, the camera captured the disappointed expression of Virat Kohli, who was standing at the non-striker's end. The camera then moved on Rohit, who was left dismayed while sitting in the dugout.

Australia spinner Matthew Kuhnemann took five wickets and Nathan Lyon three to skittle India for 109 on day one of the third Test in Indore on Wednesday.

Australia, attempting to fight back in the four-match series from two heavy defeats, introduced spin in the sixth over after India won the toss and elected to bat.

India made two changes to the team that won in Delhi with Gill in for Rahul and fast bowler Yadav replacing the rested Mohammed Shami.

Australia, led by Smith in the absence of Pat Cummins, also made two changes.

Starc replaced Cummins while Cameron Green came in for David Warner, who was ruled out of the remaining two matches after suffering a fractured elbow and concussion in the second Test in Delhi.

(With AFP Inputs)

