Ravindra Jadeja is considered by a huge portion of fans to be the best fielder in the world and the all-rounder made a strong case for himself once during the first ODI encounter between India and Australia in Mumbai on Friday. The 34-year-old pulled off a stunning catch to miss Marnus Labuschagne and his effort earned him plaudits from spectators and experts. Positioned at short third man, he did not much time to react as the batsman cut the ball towards him, but the all-rounder was able to dive full length towards his right to complete the catch. The effort sparked major celebrations from his teammates and the wicket for Kuldeep Yadav was crucial for his team's cause in the middle overs of the encounter.

India won the toss and opted to field in the match with Hardik Pandya stepping in as the stand-in spinner in place of Rohit Sharma. Pandya, who has already impressed as the T20I skipper and the leader of Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, was given the chance the lead the side.

"We'll bowl first. It is a good track and dew factor will be there. We feel we will do well in the second innings. I got some time off, breaks are like gold dust for me so it gave me a chance to rest and improve. Playing for India every game and every format is important. With this being a WC year, the ODI format is important. We've gone with four quicks - Shardul, Shami, myself and Siraj. Two spinners in Jadeja and Kuldeep," he said at the toss.

India XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.

Australia XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.