India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's participation in the Test series against Australia remains a mystery. Jadeja, who has been out of action due to a knee injury, was added to India's squad for the first two Tests against the Aussies, but a call on his availability will be taken ahead of the first Test as he has not fully recovered yet. Taking to Twitter, Jadeja shared a video of him bowling in the nets, but with a protective tape wrapped around his right knee.

"Left arm around #priority," Jadeja captioned the video.

Jadeja had injured his knee during an Asia Cup match against Hong Kong last year. His previous first-class match was the rescheduled one-off Test at Edgbaston against England last July.

The star all-rounder missed the T20 World Cup last year in which India suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket loss at the hands of England in the semi-final.

He is reportedly set to play Saurashtra's final group stage match in Ranji Trophy. The game is scheduled to kick off on January 24.

"It will be good if he plays for Saurashtra. Probably he will, but I don't have any further details," Saurashtra Cricket Association president Jaydev Shah told PTI.

The left-handed batter is seen as a vital cog in India's line-up, especially in absence of Rishabh Pant at No 5 or 6 in the middle-order.

(With PTI Inputs)

