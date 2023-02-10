With star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant out of the team due to the injuries he sustained during a car crash on December 30, 2022, India handed a debut to KS Bharat for the first Test against Australia. Bharat, who received his debut Test cap from veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara, was preferred ahead of Ishan Kishan as India's specialist wicketkeeper-batter for the series opener in Nagpur. Ahead of the start of the match, Bharat, in a video uploaded by BCCI, opened up about his journey to the Indian team.

Bharat revealed that his childhood coach played an important role in his journey, adding that playing for the country is a "proud moment" for any cricketer.

"It was a lot of joy... It's a very proud moment. Lot of emotions. When I started playing first class, I never really thought of this day, to be very honest. It was my coach (childhood coach J Krishna Rao) who had the belief that I had the potential even when I had no belief," Bharat said in a video uploaded by BCCI.

Bharat, who made his India A debut under the watchful eyes of head coach Rahul Dravid, also credited the former India captain for his rise.

"My journey was never one where my career skyrocketed. It was always one with small steps. He never tried to change what I am made of, just told me that keep doing what I am doing. He told me to be the person I am and the player I am," he added.

On Day 1 of the first Test, Ravindra Jadeja marked his return to international cricket with a five-wicket haul.

After electing to bat, Australia were bowled out for 177.

In reply, India (77/1) were trailing the visitors by 100 runs, with captain Rohit Sharma not out on 56 not out, alongside nightwatchman Ravichandran Ashwin (0 not out).



