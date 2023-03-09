The 4th Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad witnessed spectacular scenes as the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the venue, marking 75 years of friendship with Australia through cricket. In his company was the Australian PM Anthony Albanese who also arrived at the venue, marking his presence on the occasion. The two PMs shared special Test caps with the respective captains of their countries before going for a lap of honour. But, the highlight of the occasion was arguably the moment when PM Modi stood with the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the national anthem.

The fans attending the match at the stadium also joined the Indian PM and the players in singing the national anthem, getting the entire venue buzzing.

In what was a beautiful occasion of 'friendship' between the two countries, the only dampener was the tight multi-layered security arrangement because of the presence of the two heads of states. That's why the gigantic stadium was not even half full when Modi and Albanese took a round of the ground in a cricket-themed cart. However, they still got the warmest of ovations from those present at the venue.

BCCI president Roger Binny presented Albanese with his portrait while secretary Jay Shah gave one to the Indian PM.

The two leaders then inaugurated the newly designed Hall of Fame room where cricket and nostalgia have intrinsically seeped into each other.

As two cricket-loving nations, Australia and India share a fierce but friendly rivalry.



At the heart of this contest is genuine respect, reflecting the affection and friendship between our peoples. pic.twitter.com/Bf1bFfpw6t — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 9, 2023

There couldn't have been a better person than former head coach Shastri to lend his service during their brief but engaging date with cricket history.

The two captains -- Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith -- also had their moment under the sun. They walked into the field with their respective prime ministers and introduced them to the other players.

Albanese gave a few seconds more to Australia's best performer on tour -- Nathan Lyon -- as Modi greeted all the Indian players with a firm handshake.

Singing the national anthem standing alongside the Indian PM is a tale that Rohit would love to tell his grandchildren someday.

With PTI inputs

